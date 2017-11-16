Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 00:12 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
AI to bring opportunities, challenges for Taiwan semiconductor industry
Julian Ho, Hsinchu; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Artificial intelligence (AI) will bring huge business opportunities and challenges for Taiwan's semiconductor industry, and the industry will face fierce competition from China, where both the central and local governments are fully gearing up for developing semiconductor technologies, according to CC Wei, co-CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Wei made the remarks when speaking at the annual conference of Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA), held November 15, in his capacity as chairman of the association.

Wei said many countries have injected substantial resources into the development of AI application industries, and AI will gradually penetrate all domains of human life, enabling people to lead healthier, safer and more convenient lives. This will constitute tremendous business opportunities for the semiconductor industry, because all the AI technologies and applications cannot do without the support of semiconductors.

He continued that China is the largest semiconductor market in the world, absorbing one third of the global market demand, prompting the central and local governments to inject huge resources to help China's semiconductor players with fast development of various semiconductor products and technologies. This will pose a huge challenge to Taiwan players, Wei added.

Wei pledged that TSIA will continue to negotiate with the Taiwan government, asking it to roll out better, feasible policies on land acquisition, power and water supply, and talent cultivation and retention.

CC Wei, TSIA chairman and TSMC co-CEO Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

CC Wei, TSIA chairman and TSMC co-CEO.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

    IT + CE | 7h 23min ago

  • Android smartphone vendors to adopt 3D sensing solutions for their new models

    Before Going to Press | 2h 12min ago

  • Samsung using vapor chambers to cool smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 15min ago

  • Apple Taiwan lab reportedly turning to develop OLED instead of micro LED

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Chimei Materials planning second polarizer line in China

    Before Going to Press | 2h 21min ago

  • China market: Standalone VR devices to gain popularity

    Before Going to Press | 2h 23min ago

  • HTC planning Ultra HD VR HMD for 2018

    Before Going to Press | 2h 31min ago

  • Server memory prices to rise in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • Anpec expects fan motor drivers to drive 2018 revenue growth

    Before Going to Press | 2h 46min ago

  • Scientech may see over 30% growth in 4Q17 profits

    Before Going to Press | 2h 50min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link