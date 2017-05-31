Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Mitac showcasing Mio series at Computex Taipei 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

IT device maker Mitac International is showcasing Mio, its own brand for smart devices including smart wrist bands for health care, in-car digital video recorders, professional tablets at the Computex Taipei 2017, according to the company.

MiCor A100 is a smart electrocardiographic wrist band capable of recording cardiac arrhythmia as reference for doctors' diagnoses. MiVia Run 350 is a smart wrist band for recording users' exercise and physiological conditions and accordingly recommending the most suitable self-physical-training courses.

MiVue 7 series are Full HD in-car digital video recorders able to take 60 images per second about car movement and recognize surrounding of parking places at night. In particular, a high-end MiVue 7 model is equipped with G-sensor and Wi-Fi to automatically back up video onto smartphones when cars collide.

MioCARE and MioWORK A500 are 5-inch tablets featuring IP67 resistance to water and dust and 1.2m-drop shock resistance for use in medical care and dining operation, while MioWORK F700 is a 7-inch tablet with dual support for GPS and GLONASS for use in fleet management.

MiCor A100

Smart electrocardiographic wrist band MiCor A100
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • TPVIA requests FTC to probe solar cell price reporting by PVinsights, EnergyTrend

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:48

  • Wistron invests in digital signage firm Videri

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:47

  • DRAM market to remain oligopoly over next 3 years, says Nanya president

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:45

  • PTI increases its stake in Tera Probe to nearly 60%

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:44

  • Qisda cooperates with iMedtac, Changhua Christian Hospital to set up smart hospital

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:42

  • Sharp, Google cooperate to develop LCD panels for use in VR devices, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:40

  • POS maker Flytech displaying new products at Computex 2017

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:39

  • Japan becomes 2nd largest VR device market globally in 1Q17, says firm

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:39

  • General Interface Solution to issue 24-30 million new shares for floating GDR

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:38

  • AUO procure production equipment worth NT$2.251 billion

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:38

  • Asustek, HP and Lenovo develop mobile PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:36

  • Computex 2017: Mitac shows new servers with upcoming Intel processors

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:35

  • Jorjin releases smart glass

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:33

  • ARM rolls out new solutions to accelerate AI adoption

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:32

  • Qualcomm looks to double small cell chipset shipments in 2017

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:32

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link