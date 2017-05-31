Mitac showcasing Mio series at Computex Taipei 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

IT device maker Mitac International is showcasing Mio, its own brand for smart devices including smart wrist bands for health care, in-car digital video recorders, professional tablets at the Computex Taipei 2017, according to the company.

MiCor A100 is a smart electrocardiographic wrist band capable of recording cardiac arrhythmia as reference for doctors' diagnoses. MiVia Run 350 is a smart wrist band for recording users' exercise and physiological conditions and accordingly recommending the most suitable self-physical-training courses.

MiVue 7 series are Full HD in-car digital video recorders able to take 60 images per second about car movement and recognize surrounding of parking places at night. In particular, a high-end MiVue 7 model is equipped with G-sensor and Wi-Fi to automatically back up video onto smartphones when cars collide.

MioCARE and MioWORK A500 are 5-inch tablets featuring IP67 resistance to water and dust and 1.2m-drop shock resistance for use in medical care and dining operation, while MioWORK F700 is a 7-inch tablet with dual support for GPS and GLONASS for use in fleet management.

Smart electrocardiographic wrist band MiCor A100

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, May 2017