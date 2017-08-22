Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:43 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Mitac to invest in India-based IT manufacturer
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Mitac Holding has announced a plan to invest in India-based Infopower Technologies and will become a major shareholder of the firm. Infopower is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) and an electronics product assembly service provider.

The two firms expect the cooperation to expand their business reaches.

Infopower's manufacturing base is located in Noida, India and Mitac is looking to leverage the factory's production capabilities to strengthen the presence in the embedded product, industrial PC and car electronics markets.

The investment will be completed by the end of September; however, Mitac has not revealed the amount of the investment or the shares in Infopower.

Mitac's consumer electronics products such as portable navigation devices (PNDs) and driving recorders so far have not yet entered the India market, but the partnership with Infopower is expected to help Mitac introduce its devices into the India market especially since Infopower is a major Internet of Things (IoT) for the car sector in India.

Inforpower is a Sahasra Group company. The India-based Sahasra was set up in 2000, consisting of six business groups providing end-to-end electronic solutions from design, manufacturing to distribution.

Mitac

Mitac will invest in India's Infopower Technologies.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • TowerJazz and Tacoma announce partnership for 8-inch fab in China

    Bits + chips | 7h 2min ago

  • Digitimes Research: AR players shift focus to develop platform products

    Before Going to Press | 3h 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone-based credit card payment to be launched

    Before Going to Press | 3h 19min ago

  • Fujitsu plans to sell its handset business

    Before Going to Press | 3h 27min ago

  • China market: Smartphone vendors ready to launch all-screen models

    Before Going to Press | 3h 33min ago

  • Asustek, Acer to roll out Coffee Lake-based notebooks starting September

    Before Going to Press | 3h 33min ago

  • China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Winbond announces equipment purchases

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Copper foil maker Co-Tech net profits hit record high for 4th consecutive quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 49min ago

  • LTPS panel makers look to develop more target markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link