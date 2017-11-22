Laster to develop over 10 LED headlight models in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech will develop more than 10 headlight models in 2018, expecting the revenue proportion for headlight segment to rise from below 10% in 2017 to over 10% next yeat, the company said at a November 21 investor conference.

Laster focuses on the China market, with Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp being the largest client accounting for over 30% of its consolidated revenues, and SUV (sports utility vehicle) maker Great Wall Motor the second largest with less than 30% currently. China-based automotive lamp maker Varroc TYC Auto Lamp is Laster's third largest client.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$925.6 million (US$30.6 million), gross margin of 18.20%, net operating profit of NT$39.8 million, net profit of NT$43.0 million and net EPS of NT$0.63 for third-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.703 billion, gross margin of 19.13%, net operating profit of NT$167.4 million, net profit of NT$151.6 million and net EPS of NT$2.22 for January-September.

As Laster will offer more than 200 LED automotive lighting models in 2018, market analysts expect it to see 2018 consolidated revenues increase 10-30% on year.