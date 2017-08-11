Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:59 (GMT+8)
Laster Tech expects operations to peak in 4Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech expects quarterly operations in 2017 to peak in the fourth quarter mainly because automotive clients will launch new models, and so are expected to release increased orders, according to the company.

Laster Tech reported consolidated revenues of NT$755.8 million (US$24.9 million), gross margin 17.56%, net operating profit NT$15.7 million, net profit NT$48.8 million and net EPS NT$0.34 for the second quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.778 billion, gross margin 19.62%, net operating profit NT$127.6 million, net profit NT$108.6 million and net EPS of NT$1.59 for January-June.

Currently, Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp is Laster Tech's largest client accounting for 31-32% of consolidated revenues, followed by China-based SUV maker Great Wall Motor with nearly 30%.

