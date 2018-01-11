Laster hits record revenues for 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has reported consolidated revenues for December, the fourth quarter and full year 2017 all hit record levels, driven by strong demand from China.

Laster's December consolidated revenues reached NT$506 million (US$16.9 million), increasing 8.13% sequentially and 6.70% on year. The sum for fourth-quarter 2017 reached NT$1.394 billion, rising 49.67% sequentially and 14.02% on year, and those of NT$4.095 billion for 2017 grew 14.41% on year.

In China, Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp is Laster's largest client, whose share of the maker's revenues rose from 25% in 2016 to 32% in 2017. China-based SUV maker Great Wall Motor and automotive lamp maker Varroc TYC Auto Lamps are the second and third largest clients respectively.

Currently, the top-3 clients account for about 60% of Laster's revenues.