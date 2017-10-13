Taipei, Friday, October 13, 2017 17:35 (GMT+8)
breezy
Taipei
26°C
Laster Tech September revenues down on year
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$379 million (US$12.5 million) for September, increasing 23.78% sequentially but decreasing 5.29% on year, those of NT$931 million for the third quarter grewing 23.83% sequentially and 8.73% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-September rose 14.62% on year to NT$2.702 billion.

According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, 17.51 million new automobiles were sold in China during January-August 2017, growing 4.25% on year. Laster Tech mainly relies on the China market, and is expected to benefit from its steady growth in new car sales.

According to Yole Development, global automotive lighting market value will increase from US$25.7 billion in 2016 to US$35.9 billion in 2022 at 5.7% CAGR.

LED automotive lighting modules

Laster's LED automotive lighting modules.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Categories: LED LED applications

Tags: revenues

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link