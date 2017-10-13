Laster Tech September revenues down on year

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$379 million (US$12.5 million) for September, increasing 23.78% sequentially but decreasing 5.29% on year, those of NT$931 million for the third quarter grewing 23.83% sequentially and 8.73% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-September rose 14.62% on year to NT$2.702 billion.

According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, 17.51 million new automobiles were sold in China during January-August 2017, growing 4.25% on year. Laster Tech mainly relies on the China market, and is expected to benefit from its steady growth in new car sales.

According to Yole Development, global automotive lighting market value will increase from US$25.7 billion in 2016 to US$35.9 billion in 2022 at 5.7% CAGR.

Laster's LED automotive lighting modules.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017