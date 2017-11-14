GLT ramping light guide plate capacity

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

Light guide plate (LGP) maker Global Lighting Technologies (GLT) plans to expand the number of production lines at its plant in Tongluo, central Taiwan to 10 by year-end 2018 from the current five in order to cope with increasing demand, according to company chairman Lee Mang-shiang.

The Tongluo plant is Taiwan's first LGP plant that adopts Industry 4.0 manufacturing process focusing on production of large-sized LGPs for TV applications, Lee claimed.

The capacity expansion project is being implemented as the company has secured sufficient LGP orders that will allow it to run through the entire year of 2018, Lee said.

The supply of TV panels is expected to increase significantly in the next two years due to increasing capacity from BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), Samsung Display and LG Display pushing up demand for LGP products, Lee revealed.

Meanwhile, GLT has recently reached consensuses with clients to raise its LGP prices to reflect rising material costs.

Prices of PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate), a key material of LGPs, have increased to US$2,900 per ton on average in 2017 compared to US$1,200-1,300 a year earlier, Lee noted, adding that GLT purchases about 20,000 tons of PMMA a year.

The company's capex will reach US$20 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively, Lee said.

The largest size of the company's LGPs has reached 70-inch in 2017 and could reach 85-inch in 2018. The company also plans to roll out 100-inch LGPs for TV applications in 2018.

GLT posted net profits of NT$78 million (US$2.59 million) or NT$0.60 per share in the third quarter of 2017. For the first three quarters of the year, net profits totaled NT$238 million or NT$1.82 per share on revenues of NT$4.36 billion.

