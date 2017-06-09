Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Global Lighting Technologies opens TV-use light guide plate factory
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Light guide plate (LGP) maker Global Lighting Technologies on June 8 inaugurated a TV-use LGP factory in central Taiwan, according to the company.

The factory occupies land of 5.14 hectares (12.7 acres) and can house 10 LGP production lines, with four completed at present, GLT said. Production at the factory is highly automated and all data about production are transferred a cloud system for quality control, the company noted.

The factory produces LGPs for 50- to 80-inch thin LCD TVs, with LGP thicknesses able to be reduced to below 2mm, GLT indicated. Production capacity at the factory will be doubled in two years, the company said.

GLT expects to ship 10 million TV-use LGPs in 2017, increasing 30% on year.

GLT posted consolidated revenues of NT$505 million (US$16.7 million) for May, growing 16.28% on month but slipping 6.60% on year, and NT$2.179 billion for January-May, dipping 9.64% on year.

Global Lighting Technologies

Global Lighting Technologies chairman Lee Mang-shing
Photo: Company

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link