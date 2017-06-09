Global Lighting Technologies opens TV-use light guide plate factory

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Light guide plate (LGP) maker Global Lighting Technologies on June 8 inaugurated a TV-use LGP factory in central Taiwan, according to the company.

The factory occupies land of 5.14 hectares (12.7 acres) and can house 10 LGP production lines, with four completed at present, GLT said. Production at the factory is highly automated and all data about production are transferred a cloud system for quality control, the company noted.

The factory produces LGPs for 50- to 80-inch thin LCD TVs, with LGP thicknesses able to be reduced to below 2mm, GLT indicated. Production capacity at the factory will be doubled in two years, the company said.

GLT expects to ship 10 million TV-use LGPs in 2017, increasing 30% on year.

GLT posted consolidated revenues of NT$505 million (US$16.7 million) for May, growing 16.28% on month but slipping 6.60% on year, and NT$2.179 billion for January-May, dipping 9.64% on year.

Global Lighting Technologies chairman Lee Mang-shing

Photo: Company