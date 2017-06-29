Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
China Electric Mfg expects global LED lighting penetration to exceed 40% in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Taiwan-based China Electric Mfg., which makes and sells own-brand TOA lighting products, expects the proportion of all lighting products for LED lighting models to exceed 40% in 2017.

Global demand for LED lighting will keep growing, driven by smart city solutions and IoT (Internet of Things) integrations, China Electric said.

China Electric said it focuses 2017 business operation on strengthening marketing of LED lighting by offering smart models for procurement projects and retail sale.

China Electric said it won local governments' procurement of LED street lamps in three counties in central Taiwan in 2016 and completed installation in 2017.

As China Electric suffered net loss of NT$858 million (US$27.5 million) last year, the company's shareholders have agreed to not distribute any dividend for 2016.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan solar cell makers plan to set up joint venture PV module factory

    Green energy | 9h 20min ago

  • MWC Shanghai 2017: HP, Alibaba showcasing education 2-in-1 device

    IT + CE | 9h 26min ago

  • Gigastorage ruled to pay fees to Phillips for infringing DVD patents

    Before Going to Press | 9h 16min ago

  • MWC Shanghai 2017: QCT displaying new devices for telecom applications

    Before Going to Press | 9h 40min ago

  • Tong Hsing starts shipments for 3D sensing products

    Before Going to Press | 9h 45min ago

  • Talks to sell Toshiba Memory continue

    Before Going to Press | 9h 49min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan IC design industry output value to rise 3% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 49min ago

  • Foxconn Interconnect to be listed on HKEX

    Before Going to Press | 9h 51min ago

  • CHPT to break ground for new HQ

    Before Going to Press | 9h 53min ago

  • Samsung to open US$380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in US

    Before Going to Press | 9h 56min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link