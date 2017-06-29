China Electric Mfg expects global LED lighting penetration to exceed 40% in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Taiwan-based China Electric Mfg., which makes and sells own-brand TOA lighting products, expects the proportion of all lighting products for LED lighting models to exceed 40% in 2017.

Global demand for LED lighting will keep growing, driven by smart city solutions and IoT (Internet of Things) integrations, China Electric said.

China Electric said it focuses 2017 business operation on strengthening marketing of LED lighting by offering smart models for procurement projects and retail sale.

China Electric said it won local governments' procurement of LED street lamps in three counties in central Taiwan in 2016 and completed installation in 2017.

As China Electric suffered net loss of NT$858 million (US$27.5 million) last year, the company's shareholders have agreed to not distribute any dividend for 2016.