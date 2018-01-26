Taiwan IC designers expected to post substantial revenue growth in January

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC design houses are expected to post substantial sequential growth in January revenues thanks to a pull-in of orders from China, according to industry sources.

With China-based clients stepping up their pace of orders, January revenues at most Taiwan-based fabless IC firms are set to reach the highest monthly levels for the first half of 2018, said the sources. Revenues will start to decrease in February as orders slow down, the sources indicated.

February revenues at Taiwan-based IC design houses will also be affected by fewer working days during the Lunar New Year period. The companies are expected to see their February sales drop substantially on month.

MediaTek and other Taiwan-based smartphone-related chip solutions providers will likely post 10-15% sequential increases in January revenues, while suppliers of PC- and notebook-related ICs are expected to see their January revenues reach their 3-month highs, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-based MOSFET chip specialists including Advanced Power Electronics, Excelliance MOS, Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor are set to report impressive sales for January thanks to robust orders from their downstream customers, the sources noted.

Nevertheless, most Taiwan-based IC design houses will see their first-quarter revenues slip on quarter despite anticipated brisk results in January, according to the sources. Operating profits for the first quarter will also likely shrink on the impact of a strong NT dollar.