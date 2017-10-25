Taipei, Friday, October 27, 2017 12:52 (GMT+8)
Test solutions provider Chroma eyeing AI-based smart production
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Testing equipment and solutions supplier Chroma ATE is actively moving to incorporate AI (artificial intelligence) into its products and pursue smart manufacturing operations by investing in Touch Cloud, a Taiwan startup dedicated to developing machine learning, deep learning and cloud architectures to offer customers integrated cloud services, according to company sources.

Chroma has scored impressive revenue records so far this year due to brisk demand for its vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser testing equipment needed to test 3D sensing modules incorporated into Apple's new iPhone devices, as well as for laser diode test equipment and battery charging test system for electric vehicles, the sources said.

As AI will be extensively applied to people's daily lives and industrial fields, and global AI-related business opportunities would reach US$47 billion by 2020 as estimated by IDC, Chroma will step up the incorporation of AI into its electronic measuring instruments, automated testing systems, smart manufacturing systems and turnkey testing and automation solutions after becoming the largest corporate shareholder in Touch Cloud, the sources added.

Touch Cloud is able to apply big data analysis and forecast technologies to manufacturing plants to conduct massive and high dimensional data analysis, optical image defect inspection, and automated sorting operations.

Chroma said that AI technologies can help it smartize its testing equipment, such as gauging the health conditions of the equipment and giving advance advices for maintenance or post-malfunction repair. In addition, the company can combine its smart manufacturing information systems with Touch Cloud's AI technologies to help customers conduct big data analysis and offer advance warnings against possible failures during production, so as to improve the process and boost capacity utilization and yield rates. Chroma's customers are widely spread in ICT, semiconductor, electric car, green battery, solar cell and LED sectors.

