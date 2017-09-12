Solid state battery maker Prologium enters electric car market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Taiwan-based solid-state battery maker Prologium Technology is currently talking with several car vendors about supplying batteries for their electric cars and will begin mass producing a lithium ceramic battery (LCB) for a client at the end of 2017, according to the company.

Some market watchers believe the client is a China-based car vendor, but Prologium declined to comment on matters about its clients.

China is currently the largest electric car market worldwide and over 40% of worldwide electric car shipments were supplied to China in 2016. The scale was twice as large as that of the US, according to figures from International Energy Agency (IEA).

While Tesla has a strong leadership in the electric car market, other vendors including Japan-based Toyota and Korea-based Hyundai, are also aggressively developing solid-state battery electric cars. Toyota is expected to release vehicles powered by such batteries in 2022.

Facing fierce competitions, China-based car vendors have been eagerly looking to expand their presence in the market. So far, Prologium's solid-state battery has already been validated by half of its potential clients. One of the clients has already signed a contract and is expected to release its solid-state battery-based electric car in early 2018.

Since lithium batteries face development limitations for adoption by electric cars and have often been marred by reports of fire hazards, car vendors have been seeking alternative products to enhance the safety, and solid-state batteries are one of their options.

Although Tesla is adopting lithium polymer batteries for its vehicles, 70% of the components in the battery module are for protection mechanisms and the battery management system, meaning the adoption of solid-state batteries is able to improve the safety and cut down the number of protection components to allow efficiency in assembly.

However, solid-state batteries' high prices due to its limited economies of scale will still prompt most vendors to choose lithium batteries to save costs.