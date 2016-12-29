Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:24 (GMT+8)
HPE Taiwan optimistic about Taiwan server market
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Taiwan chairman Jon Wang expects Taiwan's server market to enjoy good growth in 2017 with an improved economy and new cloud applications such as IoT increasing. As for Lenovo recently landing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) datacenter server orders, Wang said that it is only a short-term order change which will not have much of an impact to HPE.

HPE's Customer Innovation Center (CIC) in Taiwan has begun operations and is showcasing HPE's technologies for use in IoT applications.

Wang noted that the Taiwan government is willing to outsource its infrastructure orders to outside IT players, and also aggressive about developing FinTech (financial technology). These are expected to increase demand for computing and storage systems and should help HPE to land orders in Taiwan.

As for Lenovo's competition, Wang noted that HPE's focus is currently on how to obtain long-term and stable orders and in its fiscal 2016, HPE has managed to achieve revenue growth of about 20% in Taiwan's small-to-medium-size enterprise market.

HPE is also looking to push solutions that integrate server, storage and exchange all in one, and has received positive feedback from clients, Wang added.

HPE has also partnered with several universities in Taiwan to nurture talent for Big Data business opportunities and is optimistic about the government's policies to help create new startups.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2016

