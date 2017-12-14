Aruba expects bullish Taiwan market in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 December 2017]

Aruba Networks, a subsidiary of HPE, has seen its sales so far in Taiwan surpass its guidance set for 2017 and expects its business in the local market to remain bullish in 2018, according to Magic Hsu, sales director and general manager of Aruba Taiwan and ASEAN.

The growing IoT application market and Aruba's innovative wireless solutions have contributed to Aruba's steady growth in Taiwan in terms of the number of clients and sales revenues, Hsu said.

A number of retail chain operators, restaurants, real estate agencies and hospitals in Taiwan have become the company's new clients in 2017, Hsu noted, adding some local hospitals have implemented Aruba Beacon indoor-positioning technology for monitoring and tracking their equipment.

Looking into 2018, the company plans to enhance its cooperation with local small and medium businesses (SMBs) and ISV (independent software vendor) solution partners to advance sales of its wireless solutions, while also promoting managed services in collaboration with other business partners, Hsu added.

Following its acquisition of Niara in early 2017, Aruba has released its Aruba 360 Secure Fabric to further ensure network security architecture, while lowering network risks, Hsu said.

Aruba Taiwan general manager Magic Hsu.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017