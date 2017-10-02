Taipei, Tuesday, October 3, 2017 06:18 (GMT+8)
ProLogium expanding solid-state LCB capacity
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

Solid-state lithium ceramic battery (LCB) maker ProLogium Technology is constructing a factory in northern Taiwan with production capacity 10 times that of an existing one in the same area, according to the company.

The new factory, located next to the existing plant, will be completed in 2018 and come into operation by the end of the year, ProLogium said.

ProLogium said it has also replaced solid-state LCB manufacturing process using individual flexible printed circuit sheets with that using flexible printed circuit rolls to hike production efficiency.

For secondary (rechargeable) batteries, solid-state LCBs are thought to stand a chance of replacing lithium ion batteries due to advantages of safety and small weight. However, solid-state LCB prices are several times those for lithium ion batteries, forming a barrier for the former to be adopted. Below 200mA (milliampere) solid-state LCBs used in smart wearable devices are comparable with lithium ion batteries in production cost, but as ampere increases, production cost for solid-state LCBs is also increasingly larger than that for lithium ion batteries.

There are two ways of reducing production cost for solid-state LCBs: increase scale of production to decrease amortized cost of equipment and material costs, and hike energy density as measured by electrical power discharged per unit volume of batteries, ProLogium explained.

To hike energy density, ProLogium said it is adjusting formulae of solid-state LCB materials and expects to hike energy density from 412Wh (watt-hour)/L (liter) currently to 555Wh/L by the end of 2017, and aims to further hike it to 832Wh/L in 2020.

