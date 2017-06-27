Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
Taiwan may benefit from ASEAN economic take-off, says TIER
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

With the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as forecast by the World Bank, poised to score the fastest growth among emerging markets and become the main growth engine for the global economy in the near future, Taiwan is very likely to get on the ASEAN "economic train," as the government here has been actively pushing its New Southbound Policy to explore the ASEAN market and build diverse cooperation ties with member states, according to a study report recently released by Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).

The government has launched the New Southbound Policy since 2016 aiming to reduce Taiwan’s economic and export reliance on the China market and diversify more shipments to Southeast Asian countries. Over the past year, the government and private sectors have invited ASEAN government officials, industrial and business leaders, scholars and private groups to make intensive visits to Taiwan. And Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology has also negotiated with Taiwanese-invested enterprises in the ASEAN region over helping local enterprises there upgrade technologies and nurture high-end talent. All these efforts will help Taiwanese investors expand their business deployments in the ASEAN market, the TIER report said.

TEIER cited the latest global economic outlook report issued by the World Bank as indicating that ASEAN is likely to enjoy the fastest market growth among emerging countries. Especially, such advantages as the availability of massive labor force, the expanding middle-class population and the rising incomes, seen mostly in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, will combine to drastically drive the global economic growth.

Encouraging development for Taiwan’s ASEAN-bound export promotion

Furthermore, the World Bank report said, the economic development of ASEAN member states may undergo a gradual transformation, moving from an export-orientation course to a domestic demand-driven track. In this regard, TIER cited the Philippines as an example. The country saw its purchasing managers' index (PMI) surge 1pp to 54.3% in May from April, due mainly to strong domestic demand fueling new orders and manufacturing output. This is an encouraging development for Taiwan's efforts in promoting more exports to the ASEAN market, according to TIER.

The World Bank also said in the report that China's economic growth has gradually slowed down, likely to reach only 6.5% in 2017 and a slightly lower level of 6.3% in 2018. If excluding China, the overall economic growth of all the emerging countries will surge to 5.1% in 2017 and 5.2% in 2018. This indicates that the ASEAN market boasts great potential for bolstering China’s economic slowdown.

As forecast by the World Bank, Indonesia's economic growth would rise to 5.2% in 2017 and 5.3% in 2018. In contrast, driven by expanded investments by both the government and private sectors, the Philippines' GDP would maintain a robust annual expansion pace of 6.9% in both 2017 and 2018. Also, backed by increased public investment and private spending, Thailand’s economic growth is predicted to reach 3.2% in 2017 and edge up to 3.3% in 2018. Accordingly, against economic slowdown in China, ASEAN economies are gaining increasing growth momentum.

South Asia, another important market targeted by Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, also sees its economic growth gradually trend upward. The World Bank projected the economic growth of the area to rebound to 6.8% in 2017 and surge further to 7.1%, as a result of steady expansion in both domestic demand and export sales.

If excluding India, the South Asian region is expected to sustain an annual economic growth of 5.7% in 2017 and a higher 5.8% in 2018. India alone is forecast to score a high GDP growth of 7.2% in the 2017 fiscal year (April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018) and 7.5% in fiscal 2018.

