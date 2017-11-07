Nanya posts revenues growth for October

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Nanya Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.07 billion (US$168.1 million) for October 2017, up 9.2% sequentially and 32.7% on year.

Nanya indicated that during October its DRAM bit shipments increased 6.6% on month while ASPs rose 2%. Nanya's cumulative 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$43.22 billion, up 29.6% from a year earlier.

Nanya saw its DRAM ASPs rise 2.3% sequentially in the third quarter while bit shipments grew 2.9% on quarter. The company posted net profits of NT$8.57 billion on consolidated revenues of NT$13.29 billion for the third quarter, with revenues and profits rising 5.3% and 32.1%, respectively, on quarter.

Nanya expects its DRAM bit shipments to register a mid-teen percentage increase sequentially in the fourth quarter, and shipments for all of 2017 to stay flat on year.