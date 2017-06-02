Goodix rolls out touchscreen, fingerprint and stylus chips for notebook applications

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

China-based IC design house Goodix has rolled out a range of touchscreen controller chips, fingerprint sensors and stylus chips targeting the notebook sector.

To demonstrate its product quality, Goodix is currently exhibiting multiple notebook models from Asustek Computer and Huawei which integrate its fingerprint sensors at the ongoing Computer 2017 Taipei trade show.

In addition to stylus chips, Goodix also plans to step into the production IC solutions for touch boards and touch bars, according to company chairman Zhang Fan.

Goodix will continue to expand its product lines for notebook applications, aiming to ramp up its share in the global notebook touch solution market, Zhang stated.

Goodix's entrance into the notebook touch controller market will pose a threat to Taiwan-based rivals, including Ilan Microelectronics, Egalax-empia Technology (EETI) and Ene Technology, according to industry sources.

With a workforce of 1,400-1,500 currently, Goodix ranked as the number one supplier of fingerprint sensors in the China market in the first quarter of 2017, Zheng claimed.