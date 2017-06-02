Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:53 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
28°C
Goodix rolls out touchscreen, fingerprint and stylus chips for notebook applications
Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

China-based IC design house Goodix has rolled out a range of touchscreen controller chips, fingerprint sensors and stylus chips targeting the notebook sector.

To demonstrate its product quality, Goodix is currently exhibiting multiple notebook models from Asustek Computer and Huawei which integrate its fingerprint sensors at the ongoing Computer 2017 Taipei trade show.

In addition to stylus chips, Goodix also plans to step into the production IC solutions for touch boards and touch bars, according to company chairman Zhang Fan.

Goodix will continue to expand its product lines for notebook applications, aiming to ramp up its share in the global notebook touch solution market, Zhang stated.

Goodix's entrance into the notebook touch controller market will pose a threat to Taiwan-based rivals, including Ilan Microelectronics, Egalax-empia Technology (EETI) and Ene Technology, according to industry sources.

With a workforce of 1,400-1,500 currently, Goodix ranked as the number one supplier of fingerprint sensors in the China market in the first quarter of 2017, Zheng claimed.

Realtime news

  • Teco Electric & Machinery opens smart motor factory

    IT + CE | 18min ago

  • SMIC eyeing top-3 spot in pure-play foundry segment

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Pegatron unveils new notebooks, in-car electronics, facial recognition technology

    IT + CE | 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link