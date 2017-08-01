Adlink sees rising revenues, but declining EPS for 1H17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Adlink Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.02 billion (US$169.68 million) for the first half of 2017, up 13.87% on year and a new high for the period, but its EPS declined from NT$0.70 in the first half of 2016 to NT$0.67 due to decreased gross margins.

Adlink's gross profit margin slipped to 38.6% for the first six months of 2017 from 42.2% seen a year earlier, but good cost control helped to improve its operating profit margin to 5% for the period, up from 3.97% for the same period of 2016, according to the company.

Adlink scored revenues of NT$2.721 billion in the second quarter of 2017, surging 18.15% on quarter and 15.91% on year. But gross margins declined to 10-year low of 37.5% in the quarter, down from 39.81% for the first quarter and 42.87% posted a year earlier.

The company cited some factors behind the declines in gross margins in the second quarter and the first half of 2017, including foreign exchange fluctuations undermining the margins by 1-1.5pp, price hikes on key components such as memories, and changes in customers and product portfolios of shipments.

Gross margins may rebound to over 40% in 2H

With the impact of foreign exchange to ease gradually and product portfolios with higher gross margins to increase steadily, the firm's gross margins are likely to rebound to over 40% in the second half of the year, according to company officials.

Marketwise, revenues from America commanded the largest share, at 38%, of Adlink's total revenues in the first half of 2017, followed by 27% from Asia excluding China, 19% from Europe and 14% from China. Of them, America-sourced revenues soared 41% on year in the January-June period, compared to a revenue increase of 6% in Asia and 5% in Europe and a 5% revenue decline in China.

On another front, Adlink's newly developed OpenSled specification based on its Open Compute Carrier-grade Edge Reference Architecture has been approved by Facebook's Open Compute Project (OCP) to fit its CG-OPenRack-19 specification as a guideline for OCP suppliers and carriers to implement a standards-based computer system within central office environments utilizing an OCP-based infrastructure through 2020.

Edge server sales gaining growth momentum

Daniel Yang, company president, said the OCP approval indicates that Adlink's technology capability has gained solid recognition from international partners, and is expected to significantly drive sales growth of the company's edge servers. Yang is optimistic about better overall business performance in the second half than in the first half of the year.

During the three-year approval period, Yang continued, Adlink will utilize its technological advantages to more precisely grasp business opportunities associated with the upcoming take-off of edge computing technology.

The company has started shipments of its edge servers, and has set up COP standards testing centers in Shanghai, China and San Jose, the US to render services to such telecom firms as Verizon, AT&T and other heavyweight players.