China January-August software revenues total CNY3.460 trillion

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

China's software industry consisting of 34,932 companies generated revenues of CNY3.460 trillion (US$505.98 billion) in January-August 2017, growing 13.8% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-August reached US$32.30 billion, accounting for 6.38% of the total revenues and rising 0.6% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY407.7 billion in the period, rising 12.1% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Aug 2017 (CNYb) Category Revenues Y/Y Software products 1,067.986 12.0% IT services* 1,850.982 16.0% Embedded systems 541.183 10.1%

*Including CNY477.048 billion for operational services and CNY134.065 billion for IC design.

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017