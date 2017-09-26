China January-August software revenues total CNY3.460 trillion

China's software industry consisting of 34,932 companies generated revenues of CNY3.460 trillion (US$505.98 billion) in January-August 2017, growing 13.8% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in January-August reached US$32.30 billion, accounting for 6.38% of the total revenues and rising 0.6% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY407.7 billion in the period, rising 12.1% on year.
MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Aug 2017 (CNYb)
Category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
1,067.986
12.0%
IT services*
1,850.982
16.0%
Embedded systems
541.183
10.1%
*Including CNY477.048 billion for operational services and CNY134.065 billion for IC design.
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017