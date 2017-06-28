China January-May software revenues estimated at CNY2.031 trillion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

China's software industry generated total revenues of CNY2.031 trillion (US$294.72 billion) in January-May 2017, growing 13.4% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-May were worth US$19.15 billion, accounting for 6.50% of total revenues and slipping 0.6% on year. The industry posted total operating profit of CNY237.8 billion in the period, rising 11.2% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by category, January-May 2017 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 618.018 11.3% IT services* 1,096.040 12.2% Software for embedded systems 316.618 9.7%

*Including CNY279.793 billion for operational services and CNY80.001 billion for IC design

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017