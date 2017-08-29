China January-July software revenues at CNY2.991 trillion, says MIIT

China's software industry generated revenues of CNY2.991 trillion (US$435.92 billion) in January-July 2017, growing 13.5% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in January-July totaled US$27.95 billion, accounting for 6.41% of the overall revenues and slipping 0.1% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY352.1 billion in the period, rising 14.1% on year.
MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Jul 2017 (CNYb)
Category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
921.922
11.6%
IT services*
1,604.714
15.6%
Software for embedded systems
464.758
10.0%
*Including CNY411.68 billion for operational services and CNY112.133 billion for IC design
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017