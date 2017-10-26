China January-September software revenues estimated at CNY3.983 trillion

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

China's software industry consisting of 35,081 companies generated revenues totaling CNY3.983 trillion (US$584.90 billion) in January-September 2017, growing 14.1% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-September reached US$37.0 billion, accounting for 6.33% of the total and rising 1.1% on year. The industry posted total operating profit of CNY473.1 billion in the period, rising 13.4% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Sep 2017 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 1,221.243 12.3% IT services* 2,134.261 16.3% Software for embedded systems 627.233 10.4%

*Including CNY552.593 billion for operational services and CNY153.396 billion for IC design.

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017