China January-September software revenues estimated at CNY3.983 trillion

China's software industry consisting of 35,081 companies generated revenues totaling CNY3.983 trillion (US$584.90 billion) in January-September 2017, growing 14.1% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in January-September reached US$37.0 billion, accounting for 6.33% of the total and rising 1.1% on year. The industry posted total operating profit of CNY473.1 billion in the period, rising 13.4% on year.
MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Sep 2017 (CNYb)
Business category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
1,221.243
12.3%
IT services*
2,134.261
16.3%
Software for embedded systems
627.233
10.4%
*Including CNY552.593 billion for operational services and CNY153.396 billion for IC design.
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017