Taipei, Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:39 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
China January-September software revenues estimated at CNY3.983 trillion
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

China's software industry consisting of 35,081 companies generated revenues totaling CNY3.983 trillion (US$584.90 billion) in January-September 2017, growing 14.1% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-September reached US$37.0 billion, accounting for 6.33% of the total and rising 1.1% on year. The industry posted total operating profit of CNY473.1 billion in the period, rising 13.4% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Sep 2017 (CNYb)

Business category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

1,221.243

12.3%

IT services*

2,134.261

16.3%

Software for embedded systems

627.233

10.4%

*Including CNY552.593 billion for operational services and CNY153.396 billion for IC design.
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link