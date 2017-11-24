China January-October software revenues at CNY4.421 trillion, says MIIT

China's software industry consisting of 35,108 companies generated revenues of CNY4.421 trillion (US$650.99 billion) in January-October 2017, growing 13.9% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in January-October reached US$40.7 billion, accounting for 6.25% of the total revenues and rising 2.0% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY531.4 billion in the period, remaining unchanged on year.
MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Oct 2017 (CNYb)
Category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
1,350.507
12.2%
IT services*
2,375.916
16.2%
Software for embedded systems
694.482
9.9%
*Including CNY610.598 billion for operational services and CNY170.993 billion for IC design.
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017