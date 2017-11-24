Taipei, Saturday, November 25, 2017 16:31 (GMT+8)
China January-October software revenues at CNY4.421 trillion, says MIIT
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 November 2017]

China's software industry consisting of 35,108 companies generated revenues of CNY4.421 trillion (US$650.99 billion) in January-October 2017, growing 13.9% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-October reached US$40.7 billion, accounting for 6.25% of the total revenues and rising 2.0% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY531.4 billion in the period, remaining unchanged on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Oct 2017 (CNYb)

Category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

1,350.507

12.2%

IT services*

2,375.916

16.2%

Software for embedded systems

694.482

9.9%

*Including CNY610.598 billion for operational services and CNY170.993 billion for IC design.
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
