China software revenues rise in January-November 2017

China's software industry, which consists of 35,368 companies, generated total revenues of CNY4.902 trillion (US$723.43 billion) for the January-November period 2017, growing 14.5% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in the first 11 months of 2017 totaled US$44.8 billion, accounting for 6.19% of total software revenues and rising 1.7% on year. The software industry also generated operating profits of CNY600.8 billion during the period, rising 14% on year.
MIIT: Breakdown of China's total software revenues by business category, January-November 2017 (CNYb)
Business category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
1,498.333
12.6%
IT services*
2,640.594
16.9%
Software for embedded systems
763.106
10.1%
*Including CNY687.589 billion for operational services and CNY192.640 billion for IC design services
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017