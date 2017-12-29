IT + CE
China software revenues rise in January-November 2017
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 29 December 2017

China's software industry, which consists of 35,368 companies, generated total revenues of CNY4.902 trillion (US$723.43 billion) for the January-November period 2017, growing 14.5% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in the first 11 months of 2017 totaled US$44.8 billion, accounting for 6.19% of total software revenues and rising 1.7% on year. The software industry also generated operating profits of CNY600.8 billion during the period, rising 14% on year.

MIIT: Breakdown of China's total software revenues by business category, January-November 2017 (CNYb)

Business category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

1,498.333

12.6%

IT services*

2,640.594

16.9%

Software for embedded systems

763.106

10.1%

*Including CNY687.589 billion for operational services and CNY192.640 billion for IC design services
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

