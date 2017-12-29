China software revenues rise in January-November 2017

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China's software industry, which consists of 35,368 companies, generated total revenues of CNY4.902 trillion (US$723.43 billion) for the January-November period 2017, growing 14.5% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in the first 11 months of 2017 totaled US$44.8 billion, accounting for 6.19% of total software revenues and rising 1.7% on year. The software industry also generated operating profits of CNY600.8 billion during the period, rising 14% on year.

MIIT: Breakdown of China's total software revenues by business category, January-November 2017 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 1,498.333 12.6% IT services* 2,640.594 16.9% Software for embedded systems 763.106 10.1%

*Including CNY687.589 billion for operational services and CNY192.640 billion for IC design services

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017