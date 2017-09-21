Japan, Korea, Taiwan among top-5 Google Play markets

Max Wang, Tokyo; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

In terms of app sales revenues, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are among the top-5 Google Play markets globally, according to James Sanders, Asia Pacific director of Google Play.

Japan, which leads in promoting 5G technology, is the most mature market of mobile games and has the most mobile game developers, while Korea has the highest smartphone penetration and leads in deployment of high-speed wireless communication infrastructure, Sanders said at Google Play Developer Go Global conference in Tokyo on September 20.

Although Taiwan's population is only about 23 million, its game developers have shown strong capability, having so far developed nearly 3,500 mobile apps.

According to Bertrand Schmitt, CEO for US-based market research company App Annie, Google Play brought in app revenues of about US$8 billion from Japan, Korea and Taiwan in first-half 2017, hiking nearly 62% from two years ago.

Consumers in Japan, Korea and Taiwan used mobile apps for 2.7 hours, 3.3 hours and 3.1 hours respectively on average daily in first-quarter 2017, all higher than the global average, Schmitt said. Average time of using mobile game apps daily was 55 minutes, 84 minutes and 74 minutes respectively.

James Sanders, Asia Pacific director of Google Play, at Google Play Developer Go Global conference in Tokyo.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, September 2017