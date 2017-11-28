Race to top of market: Q&A with Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president of Server Solutions at Dell EMC

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

The acquisition of EMC has enabled Dell's server business to enjoy impressive growth, and Dell stands a good chance of becoming the world's largest supplier by revenues by the end of 2017, according to to Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president and general manager of Server Solutions at Dell EMC.

Gorakhpurwalla told Digitimes in a recent interview that Dell EMC can now provide customers with multiple end-to-end server solutions to help them survive fast changing market conditions caused by the applications of AI (artificial intelligence) and 5G technologies. Optimistic about the future server market prospects, he said that Dell is enjoying a double-fold business expansion in the market for large-size cloud datacenter servers, although the traditional enterprise server market remains the firm's major revenue source. The following is an excerpt of the interview.

Q: How do you gauge the buying momentum of enterprises for traditional servers?

A: I don't have the latest figures about Dell's market shares as calculated by market research firms, but Dell's server sales growth is far higher than the market average. In a word, Dell hasn't seen any market recession, and sales to cloud service providers, enterprises, governments and high-performance computing service sectors are all on the rise. Dell has set growth as a key strategy, and is moving in this direction.

Q: Where do you see Dell's growth momentum come from ?

A: Dell's growth momentum is not seen in any single market, but in all the markets including the US, China, Asia Pacific and Latin America. This is because all the customers in the server sector, regardless of their operating scales, must undergo digital transformations, bringing Dell substantial business opportunities. In addition, as enterprises are pursuing virtualization of their operations, Dell is closely collaborating with VMware to offer them very good fundamental virtualization architectures. Moreover, telecom firms are beginning to adopt servers featuring x86 computing architecture, and we are also quite optimistic about sales growth in this segment.

Q: What about the attitude of telecom players toward adopting x86 servers?

A: We have seen telecom operators beginning to employ x86 servers, and this market is growing at a significant pace. Though some customers are awaiting the arrival of 5G, we are sure that x86 will be eventually mass-incorporated into telecom operation systems. Based on the past experiences, standardized products will become the market mainstream in the long run, and our x86 servers are standardized products. In the machine learning area, some customers have adopted x86 servers in tandem with accelerators, which are expected to become a new mainstream in the sector.

Q: Other server brands have experienced business growth slowdown or even suffered sales decline, why?

A: Several reasons for this. First, Dell's acquisition of EMC has broadened the customer coverage. Second, most customers hope to consign a single IT supplier to provide effective total solutions they need. Based on a Dell's survey of global high-ranking executives, many enterprise customers are seriously worried about volatile competition environments but they know little about where their threats will come from. They worry about the emergence of such enterprises as Uber, and all they can do is to make themselves grow strong. In this regard, digital transformation is a key track to take, and Dell can provide complete solutions in this regard.

Enterprises are finding their workloads increasing fast, and they have to constantly collect massive data for IoT (Internet of Things) operations, for instance. Accordingly, total solutions are badly needed by customers, including providing them with sensors, access to cloud data and analysis of the data, among others. To meet their needs, providers should possess gateway, edge computing, networking, data storage and analysis, and cross-cloud capabilities. And Dell is the exact company able to provide end-to-end total solutions to customers.

For customers, a provider of total solutions can better meet their needs. Also worth mentioning is that after acquiring EMC, Dell can save on purchasing cost through massive procurements and then share the savings with customers, and this is what other brands can hardly offer.

Q: It seems there are two major players on the global brand server stage. Do you see any possible change in market shares?

A: Dell is already No. 1 in the global server market by shipment volume, and it stands a chance of advancing to the first place by revenues by the end of 2017. Of course, I cannot predict competitors' business performance, but over the past quarters, Dell's market share has been on the rise.

In choosing a single IT company to provide multiple services, customers usually concern more about whether the IT supplier can come out with good development roadmap and maintain its investment momentum to offer them the best possible solutions, so that they can keep relying on the supplier. Dell now offers diverse solutions, and will keep its investment efforts, with an annual investment of US$4.5 billion to be funneled into new technology R&D projects, as announced recently by its founder and CEO Michael Dell.

Q: It seems Dell hasn't received orders from large datacenter customers such as Facebook. What are Dell's strategies for tapping the datacenter server market?

A: Personally, I am quite optimistic about the prospect of this market. In addition to sharing Dell's benefits from its scale of economy with customers, Dell can also provide enterprise server customers with the technologies it has developed in cooperation with datacenter server customers, such as heat dissipation, modularized datacenters, distributed storage system, or east-west networking design. Moreover, now at a time of mixed clouds, Dell has all the relevant products available for use by different customers.

I cannot tell you more about the individual customers of datacenter servers, but Dell has never left the market for large-size datacenter servers. I cannot reveal how much of Dell's growth momentum is coming from the world's top-five cloud network service firms, but second-tier cloud services providers are also our key target customers. As these smaller customers do not maintain their own IT engineering teams as done by the top five, Dell can offer them a lot of help.

Q: Qualcomm has newly released ARM-based server processor. What is Dell's comment on this?

A: It's foreseeable that there will be at least two new versions of ARM servers. As to x86 servers, in addition to Intel products, Dell has announced that it will support AMD x86 servers and our R&D center in Taiwan is developing and testing related products. In terms of the ecosystem, whether for the ARM or the x86 architecture, the larger the number of participating firms, the greater the stimulation of creativity, and this is a good thing. If customers want to adopt ARM servers, they have to sharply modify their software programs, in contrast to only limited modification required for AMD x86 servers. We are still observing the market situations to see how many customers want to revise software to adopt ARM servers, and Dell will be capable of launching ARM servers if needed by customers.

Q: How do you see the future development of server designs?

A: Server technology changes will be driven by non-volatile memory appearing in various forms, and the adoption of massive non-volatile memory will prompt people to change their methods of developing operating systems, virtual layers and applications, and to make their systems safer for storing non-volatile data in datacenters.

In addition, I think we should develop x86 networks to allow fast system-to-system synchronous data access and storage. At the moment, Dell can make accelerator, FPGA and ASIC perform well just like traditional processors with direct access memory function.

Moreover, IT simplification is also very important. Dell has invested heavily in developing hyper-converged servers, integrating diverse technologies to enable customers to more easily automate their management, services and deployments.

Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president of Server Solutions, Dell EMC.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017