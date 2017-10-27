Taipei, Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:39 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Seagate sees increased revenues for 3Q17
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Seagate has announced revenues of US$2.63 billion for the third quarter of 2017, up from US$2.41 billion a quarter earlier, and some market watchers expect the company's fourth-quarter performance to stay flat sequentially.

The company's gross margin also grew from second quarter's 27.7% to 28% in the third quarter, while net profits went up from US$114 million to US$181 million during the same period.

The company's hard disk drive (HDD) business contributed US$2.39 billion in the third-quarter revenues, up from the second quarter's US$2.22 billion mainly thanks to demand for clients' new notebook products. Meanwhile, flash memory-related products accounted for US$242 million.

ODM/OEM clients are still the major sources of income for Seagate, accounting for 67% of the company's revenues in the third quarter, while revenues from retail and distribution channels accounted for the remaining 33%.

Although Seagate only has a small portion of solid state drive (SSD) shipments, rising flash memory prices are expected to bring pressure to Seagate's SSD business profits if the company does not properly raise its end-product prices to reflect increasing costs, according to industry sources, who also added that its HDD business is also facing increasing demand from clients for price cuts.

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link