Pure Storage optimistic about all-flash storage solutions

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Pure Storage Asia Pacific and Japan CTO Michael Cornwell believes the all-flash storage method will become the trend for the IT market and even grow to become a mainstream technology. The company is currently seeing increasingly more players from different industries beginning to adopt all-flash storage solutions and is aiming to further expand the presence of the technology and related solutions.

Currently, Pure Storage has clients from Japan's car vendors and Taiwan's semiconductor product makers and its solutions have successfully helped these clients resolve their problems over insufficient storage space and weak performance.

Cornwell also revealed that Pure Storage's biggest client in Japan has been shifting its existing services and applications onto an all-flash platform and the client's move has strongly improved its services' efficiency and development.

For the maintenance, Pure Storage will also provide upgrades to its system's flash drives and controller as well as updates to the software. Pure Storage treats both software-as-a-service and storage-as-a-service as part of its services and will not solely push hardware sales.

Pure Storage has also adopted non-volatile memory Express (NVMe) technology in its storage solutions. NVMe is widely used among desktop products and Pure Storage has used the standard in its storage products to improve performance and costs.

Cornwell also believes the NVMe support will allow its solutions to gain advantages in competitions against competitor products.

Michael Cornwell, Pure Storage Asia Pacific and Japan CTO

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, March 2017