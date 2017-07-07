Covestro Taiwan plant is major TPU production site in Asia

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

The Changhua Site of Covestro (Taiwan) celebrated its 10th anniversary recently as the site has become the largest production base for Covestro's thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) products in its Asia-Pacific production networks.

Covestro's Asia-Pacific R&D center for TPU products is also situated on the Changhua Site, which has been serving as a channel to establish partnership cooperation ties with its clients and to offer solutions to enable sustainable development for its products.

Covestro has been paying attention to the value chain for the sustainability development that covers from raw materials, production, logistics to client management, product utilization and waste recycling, according to Calvin Chen, plant manager of Changhua Site. Based on that, Covestro has brought competitive advantages to its partners in the Asia-Pacific area by offering various solutions via the Changhua Site.

Through in-depth cooperation with Covestro's six production bases globally, the Changhua Site has been able to assist its clients in the region with highly flexible and effective ways to tackle and satisfy intensifying market demand for functionality, safety, taste of design and environmental protection of related products.

Meanwhile, in order to cope with ever-changing service market and industrial conditions, the Changhua Site has been constantly rolling out innovative and sustainable product mix for the shoemaking, textile, wearable, sports gear, handset and automobile industries, Chen said.

The Changhua Site has adopted Six Sigma Management as well as HSE (health, safety and environment) management system to support and enhance its operating efficiency as well as product safety and quality so as to reduce the accident risk at the site to the lowest possible level. Therefore, there has not been any loss of primary containment (LOPC) accident reported in the production base for over the past 10 years. The site also reached zero work injury in seven years, Chen stated.

Since the Changhua Site is located in a coastal area and mainly produces plastic pellets, the production base has implemented the parent company's Zero Pellet Loss initiative to prevent plastic pellets and other particles from entering the environment and mitigate its negative impact on oceanic ecosystem.

The Changhua Site of Covestro Taiwan

Photo: Company