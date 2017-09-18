Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Acquiring Lexar will not create brand-OEM conflict, says Longsys
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 September 2017]

The Lexar brand that Longsys acquired from Micron Technology will focus on high-end NAND flash devices, and customers of Lexar and Longsys' OEM business will not overlap, according to Cai Huabo, chairman for the China-based flash storage company.

The acquisition is to accelerate development of Longsys' own-brand business, said Cai, adding that the Lexar brand will focus on the high-end NAND flash market segment to avoid direct competition with Longsys' OEM customers.

Lexar following its acquisition by Longsys will remain headquartered in the US and keep its existing operations, Cai indicated. Longsys will act as a supporter of Lexar, which will operate independently, Cai said.

Lexar will also move to diversify its chip supplier base and adopt a flexible procurement strategy following its acquisition by Longsys, Cai indicated.

A management team consisting of talent serving previously for the world's leading flash storage vendors will lead the Lexar brand business to boost further its competitiveness, Cai noted.

Executives from Micron, Kingston Technology, Transcend Information and Marvell have been headhunted recently by Longsys, which is looking to enhance its management team. For example, former Micron executive Kevin Kilbuck has been hired by Longsys to lead the company's Lexar business for North America.

Lexar has already built its brand awareness in Europe and the US. To further expand its business scale, Lexar will be striving to expand its presence in China and other Asia-Pacific regions, Cai said.

The Lexar portfolio includes memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage drives for retail and OEM customers. Lexar was spun off from Cirrus Logic in 1996, and was acquired by Micron in 2006. Earlier in 2017, Micron disclosed it is exploring opportunities to sell all or part of its Lexar retail removable media storage business.

Longsys specializes in the manufacture of flash-based storage devices including SSDs on an OEM or ODM basis. The company was founded as a DMS company focusing on NAND flash storage devices in 1999.

Longsys chairman

Longsys chairman Cai Huabo
Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, September 2017

Realtime news

  • Acer reveals marketing budget increase for gaming notebook biz

    Before Going to Press | 8h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: CHT teams up with FOX+ to provide OTT services

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Intel to delay again Cannon Lake launch

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: ITRI to showcase flexible display, touch technologies

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: GIS to highlight smart touch panel solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 33min ago

  • Intel provides 10nm updates, roadmaps for 10nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | 8h 53min ago

  • PCB firm Unitech president steps down

    Before Going to Press | 9h 2min ago

  • India PV module firms tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Synopsys tapes out DesignWare, Interface IP for TSMC 7nm FinFET process

    Before Going to Press | 9h 26min ago

  • NAND flash supply to stay tight through end-2017, says Phison chairman

    Before Going to Press | 9h 38min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link