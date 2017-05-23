Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
3S teaming up with Marvell to develop 28nm controller chips
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Solid State System (3S) has announced it is teaming up with Marvell to develop DRAM-less SSD controller solutions.

3S indicated it started to partner with Marvell in 2015. 3S provides its firmware architecture and mass production tools combined with Marvell's SSD controller platform and LDPC technology to promote DRAM-less SSD controllers, which have been adopted by OEMs and channel distributors.

The DRAM-less SATA SSD solutions incorporate Marvell's 28nm Artemis 88NV1120 controllers, 3S said. The solutions can go with 3D NAND chips from many major firms including Toshiba, Micron and SK Hynix.

3S noted it will continue teaming up with Marvell to develop 3D NAND flash device controllers and other competitive products.

3S added it is also working with Marvell to develop DRAM-less PCIe SSD solutions, which incorporate Marvell's 28nm Artemis Plus 88NV1160 controllers coupled with Toshiba's 3D NAND chips.

