Iteq to set up new CCL factory in China
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 5 January 2018

Copper-clad laminate (CCL) manufacturer Iteq has announced to invest an additional US$62.37 million to set up a new CCL plant in Jiangxi, China seeking to expand its market share and meeting increasing demand from clients.

The new plant is slated for commercial production in June 2019 with a capacity of 600,000 sheets a month initially and will ramp up to 1.2 million sheets depending on market demand, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, the company reported revenues of NT$1.9 billion (US$64.37 million) for December 2017, down 1.8% on month but up 3.7% on year. Revenues for the fourth quarter were up 8.5% on year to NT$5.641 billion and those for all of 2017 increased 7.6% on year to NT$21.169 billion.

