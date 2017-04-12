Zhaoxin to partner with TSMC

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor is scheduled to roll out its in-house developed ZX-D series processors that will be built using a 28nm process technology by Shanghai Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) in the second half of 2017, according to company vice president Cheng Fu.

As for its next-generation ZX-E 8 series, Zhaoxin will work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using the foundry's 16nm process with mass production scheduled for 2018, said Fu.

Zhaoxin is dedicated to developing x86 CPUs, and will be working closely with its foundry partners to enhance its competitiveness, Fu indicated.

Zhaoxin is aware that a great combination between product design and manufacturing is key to success in the CPU field, Fu said. Intel makes its own processors in-house setting a good example for how an IDM implements effectively its integrated design and manufacturing. And despite becoming fabless, AMD has Globalfoundries, its former manufacturing arm, offer 14nm and other advanced-node process platforms to be closely integrated with the CPU vendor's design capability, Fu identified.

Zhaoxin is committed to developing China's homegrown processors, which will require support from its manufacturing partners, Fu noted. The company is looking to cooperate with leading foundries such as TSMC, which provides advanced-node technologies for high-performance and low-power processors and other chip solutions, Fu said.

Zhaoxin is still lagging far behind its international peers, but the company has been making steady progress in its own development, Fu said. Zhaoxin's CPUs have attracted orders from PC vendors such as Lenovo. Nevertheless, Zhaoxin still has a long way to go to catch up with international CPU vendors, Fu admitted.

In addition, Zhaoxin recently secured a US$37.31 million cash injection from VIA Technologies, Fu disclosed. The new funds will be utilized for the development of Zhaoxin's next-generation CPU products.

Founded in April 2013, Zhaoxin is jointly owned by VIA Technologies and the Shanghai Municipal Government.