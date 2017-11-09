Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
Spreadtrum chips adopted by Accent for smartphones sold in North Africa
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Spreadtrum Communications, a China-based fabless chipmaker specializing in mobile SoCs, has announced its solutions have been selected by Accent, an IT brand based in Morocco, for two smartphone models sold in the North Africa region.

Spreadtrum's SC9832 series LTE and SC7731C series WCDMA/HSPA+ chip platforms are being incorporated into Accent's Cameleon C6 Plus and Cameleon C5 smartphone models which are already available in the markets across many countries in North Africa, Spreadtrum indicated.

The Accent Cameleon C6 Plus is powered by Spreadtrum's SC9832 chip, a 28nm 1.3GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 5-mode SoC solution, while the Accent Cameleon C5 is based on Spreadtrum's SC7731C chip, a 1.2GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 WCDMA/HSPA+/GSM/GPRS/EDGE SoC.

"We are very proud to be working with Accent in providing users in North Africa with high performance smartphones. More than 5 million mobile devices have been sold since Spreadtrum first entered this market," said Leo Li, chairman and CEO of Spreadtrum. "Looking forward, Spreadtrum plans to continue working with Accent in defining the markets in North Africa, and creating more and better quality products and services."

