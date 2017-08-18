Dialog looking to extend partnership with Spreadtrum

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Dialog Semiconductor is looking to extend its partnership with Spreadtrum Communication, and does not rule out forming a joint venture with the China-based mobile SoC provider, said Christophe Chene, senior VP of Asia for Dialog, at a recent event in China.

Spreadtrum is currently Dialog's only China-based partner, and Dialog has developed a specific product for Spreadtrum as part of the companies' collaboration, Chene indicated.

Dialog in March 2017 announced the development of its custom SC2705, a highly-integrated mixed-signal SoC, which is included in Spreadtrum's LTE-chip platform based on the China-based firm's SC9861 processor manufactured using Intel's 14nm LP process. Spreadtrum unveiled its 8-core 64-bit SC9861G-IA SoC series at the 2017 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2017.

In addition, Chene disclosed that Dialog's new solution for mobile fast charging introduced in June will be ready for volume production by the end of 2017. Dialog is engaged in the development of product prototypes utilizing its latest fast-charge solution with more than 20 customers, and about half of the prototypes will be taken into production later in 2017, according to Chene.

Among Dialog's existing and potential customers expressing interest in its latest fast-charge solution, most of them come from the wearable device and smartphone industries, Chene added.

Dialog has its expertise in low-power Bluetooth chips in addition to wireless charging solutions. The company shipped more than 50 million low-power Bluetooth chips in 2016. Shipments for 2017 are expected to double enabling the company to grab a larger 20-25% market share, according to market sources.

Christophe Chene, senior VP of Asia for Dialog

Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, August 2017