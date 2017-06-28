Powerchip opens JV fab in China

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Powerchip Technology has completed the construction of its 12-inch fab in Hefei, China and started to run the fab, according to the Taiwan-based foundry chipmaker. The fab will be ready for commercial production in the second quarter of 2018.

Named Nexchip Semiconductor, the fab is a joint venture between Powerchip and and the Hefei city government of China's Anhui province. Nexchip entered trial production with monthly capacity of 3,000-5,000 wafers in June, Powerchip said. The monthly capacity will reach 10,000 units in the second quarter of 2018.

Nexchip's production capacity will fulfill initially orders for LCD driver ICs with BOE Technology being its main customer, Powerchip CEO Frank Huang disclosed. Nexchip will also be engaged in the manufacture of image sensors, and could expand its foundry services to cover NOR flash products when Powerchip's Taiwan-based fabs run at full utilization, Huang said.

An investment of CNY13.55 billion (US$2 billion) in Nexchip will be completed in the first phase, which will have monthly capacity of 40,000 wafer starts by 2019, Huang said.

Powerchip will move up the construction of phase two of the JV fab, Huang indicated. Phase two will add another 40,000 wafer starts per month bringing the fab's total production capacity to 80,000 units, Huang said.

Powerchip holds an about 42% stake in Nexchip, which will have its capital reach CNY9 billion in 2019.