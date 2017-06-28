Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:26 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Powerchip opens JV fab in China
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Powerchip Technology has completed the construction of its 12-inch fab in Hefei, China and started to run the fab, according to the Taiwan-based foundry chipmaker. The fab will be ready for commercial production in the second quarter of 2018.

Named Nexchip Semiconductor, the fab is a joint venture between Powerchip and and the Hefei city government of China's Anhui province. Nexchip entered trial production with monthly capacity of 3,000-5,000 wafers in June, Powerchip said. The monthly capacity will reach 10,000 units in the second quarter of 2018.

Nexchip's production capacity will fulfill initially orders for LCD driver ICs with BOE Technology being its main customer, Powerchip CEO Frank Huang disclosed. Nexchip will also be engaged in the manufacture of image sensors, and could expand its foundry services to cover NOR flash products when Powerchip's Taiwan-based fabs run at full utilization, Huang said.

An investment of CNY13.55 billion (US$2 billion) in Nexchip will be completed in the first phase, which will have monthly capacity of 40,000 wafer starts by 2019, Huang said.

Powerchip will move up the construction of phase two of the JV fab, Huang indicated. Phase two will add another 40,000 wafer starts per month bringing the fab's total production capacity to 80,000 units, Huang said.

Powerchip holds an about 42% stake in Nexchip, which will have its capital reach CNY9 billion in 2019.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan solar cell makers plan to set up joint venture PV module factory

    Green energy | 9h 21min ago

  • MWC Shanghai 2017: HP, Alibaba showcasing education 2-in-1 device

    IT + CE | 9h 27min ago

  • Gigastorage ruled to pay fees to Phillips for infringing DVD patents

    Before Going to Press | 9h 17min ago

  • MWC Shanghai 2017: QCT displaying new devices for telecom applications

    Before Going to Press | 9h 41min ago

  • Tong Hsing starts shipments for 3D sensing products

    Before Going to Press | 9h 46min ago

  • Talks to sell Toshiba Memory continue

    Before Going to Press | 9h 50min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan IC design industry output value to rise 3% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 50min ago

  • Foxconn Interconnect to be listed on HKEX

    Before Going to Press | 9h 52min ago

  • CHPT to break ground for new HQ

    Before Going to Press | 9h 54min ago

  • Samsung to open US$380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in US

    Before Going to Press | 9h 57min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link