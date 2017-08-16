China market: Clevo pushing retail stores

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

In addition to pushing the transformation for its Buynow IT malls to become shopping plazas, Clevo has also been establishing JSpot retail stores in the Buynow shopping plazas to sell its own-brand products in China.

Clevo has also started cooperating with local telecom operators to sell products via their channels.

Clevo created Leax brand for digital hardware products and WellBiin for smart home devices.

So far, the company still has not yet earned profits from its JSpot retail store project, but its stores in Shanghai and Guangzhou, China are expected to achieve break-even operation by the fourth quarter.