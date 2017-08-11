Hiwin sees tight capacity as orders increase

Mechanical motion control component and robot maker Hiwin Technologies have obtained orders far exceeding its existing production capacity and therefore has to delay shipments and give shipment priority to long-term clients, with delay in shipment expected to peak in August and September, company chairman Eric Chuo disclosed at an investors conference on August 10.
Among product lines, linear guideways accounted for 56.9% of second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, ball screws for 22.7%, industrial robots for 8.9%, and others for 11.5%. In terms of markets, Taiwan accounted for 15% of the consolidated revenues, Asia except Taiwan for 60%, Europe for 19%, North and Latin Americas for 6%.
Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.822 billion (US$60 million) for July, hitting monthly record for the fifth consecutive month with growth of 2.89% sequentially and 22.51% on year, and those of NT$11.225 billion for January-July increased 27.20% on year.
Hiwin Technologies: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$m)
Item
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
1H17 amount
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
5,103
18.67%
17.26%
9,403
28.16%
Gross margin
34.22%
1.94pp
0.03pp
33.34%
(0.77pp)
Net operating profit
716
58.41%
34.33%
1,168
71.26%
Net profit
708
147.55%
78.34%
994
83.87%
Net EPS (NT$)
2.58
3.62
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017
Hiwin Technologies chairman Eric Chuo
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017
Hiwin: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
1,822
|
2.9%
|
22.5%
|
11,225
|
26.9%
Jun-17
|
1,771
|
4.8%
|
14.6%
|
9,390
|
27.6%
May-17
|
1,690
|
3%
|
14%
|
7,619
|
31%
Apr-17
|
1,641
|
3.2%
|
23.9%
|
5,929
|
36.9%
Mar-17
|
1,590
|
11.3%
|
37.1%
|
4,288
|
42.5%
Feb-17
|
1,429
|
12.6%
|
69.1%
|
2,698
|
46%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017