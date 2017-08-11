Hiwin sees tight capacity as orders increase

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Mechanical motion control component and robot maker Hiwin Technologies have obtained orders far exceeding its existing production capacity and therefore has to delay shipments and give shipment priority to long-term clients, with delay in shipment expected to peak in August and September, company chairman Eric Chuo disclosed at an investors conference on August 10.

Among product lines, linear guideways accounted for 56.9% of second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, ball screws for 22.7%, industrial robots for 8.9%, and others for 11.5%. In terms of markets, Taiwan accounted for 15% of the consolidated revenues, Asia except Taiwan for 60%, Europe for 19%, North and Latin Americas for 6%.

Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.822 billion (US$60 million) for July, hitting monthly record for the fifth consecutive month with growth of 2.89% sequentially and 22.51% on year, and those of NT$11.225 billion for January-July increased 27.20% on year.

Hiwin Technologies: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$m) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y 1H17 amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 5,103 18.67% 17.26% 9,403 28.16% Gross margin 34.22% 1.94pp 0.03pp 33.34% (0.77pp) Net operating profit 716 58.41% 34.33% 1,168 71.26% Net profit 708 147.55% 78.34% 994 83.87% Net EPS (NT$) 2.58 3.62

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Hiwin Technologies chairman Eric Chuo

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

Hiwin: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 1,822 2.9% 22.5% 11,225 26.9% Jun-17 1,771 4.8% 14.6% 9,390 27.6% May-17 1,690 3% 14% 7,619 31% Apr-17 1,641 3.2% 23.9% 5,929 36.9% Mar-17 1,590 11.3% 37.1% 4,288 42.5% Feb-17 1,429 12.6% 69.1% 2,698 46%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017