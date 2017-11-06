Hiwin 3Q17 revenues hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 November 2017]

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.614 billion (US$185 million) for the third quarter of 2017, the company's highest quarterly record. Third-quarter net profits of NT$898 million were the company's the highest quarterly earnings since the third quarter of 2015.

Linear guideways accounted for 55.3% of the third-quarter revenues, followed by ball screws 25.1%, industrial robots 7.8% and other product lines 11.8%. Asia market excluding Taiwan accounted for 60% of the revenues, Taiwan 15%, Europe 19%, North and Latin Americas 6%.

With more Japan- and Korea-based makers of semiconductors, display panels and smart manufacturing equipment shifting their orders away from China's suppliers, Hiwin has obtained more windfall orders for ball screws and linear guideways with shipments momentum to last into the first quarter of 2018, company chairman Eric Chuo said. Hiwin has fully utilized its production capacity and had employees work overtime to cope with booming orders.

Hiwin will inaugurate a factory in Suzhou, eastern China, on November 8, mainly for the production of ball screws and linear guideways. In addition, Hiwin is undertaking a first-phase expansion project at one of its factories in central Taiwan with completion scheduled for the end of 2017.

Hiwin Technologies: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y January-September amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 5,614 10.01% 33.06% 15,017 29.95% Gross margin 36.32% up 2.00pps up 3.68pps 34.45% up 0.91pps Net operating profits 962 34.36% 124.77% 2,130 91.93% Net profits 898 26.84% 177.16% 1,892 118.69% Net EPS (NT$) 3.21 6.75

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017