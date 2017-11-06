Taipei, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:46 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Hiwin 3Q17 revenues hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 November 2017]

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.614 billion (US$185 million) for the third quarter of 2017, the company's highest quarterly record. Third-quarter net profits of NT$898 million were the company's the highest quarterly earnings since the third quarter of 2015.

Linear guideways accounted for 55.3% of the third-quarter revenues, followed by ball screws 25.1%, industrial robots 7.8% and other product lines 11.8%. Asia market excluding Taiwan accounted for 60% of the revenues, Taiwan 15%, Europe 19%, North and Latin Americas 6%.

With more Japan- and Korea-based makers of semiconductors, display panels and smart manufacturing equipment shifting their orders away from China's suppliers, Hiwin has obtained more windfall orders for ball screws and linear guideways with shipments momentum to last into the first quarter of 2018, company chairman Eric Chuo said. Hiwin has fully utilized its production capacity and had employees work overtime to cope with booming orders.

Hiwin will inaugurate a factory in Suzhou, eastern China, on November 8, mainly for the production of ball screws and linear guideways. In addition, Hiwin is undertaking a first-phase expansion project at one of its factories in central Taiwan with completion scheduled for the end of 2017.

Hiwin Technologies: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

January-September amount

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

5,614

10.01%

33.06%

15,017

29.95%

Gross margin

36.32%

up 2.00pps

up 3.68pps

34.45%

up 0.91pps

Net operating profits

962

34.36%

124.77%

2,130

91.93%

Net profits

898

26.84%

177.16%

1,892

118.69%

Net EPS (NT$)

3.21

6.75

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • Infineon intros five-output digital voltage regulator in QFN package

    Bits + chips | 11min ago

  • HDR TV shipments to grow to 47.9 million units in 2021, says IHS Markit

    Displays | 22min ago

  • Catcher, Jabil and Wistron eyeing stainless steel metal frame orders for next-generation iPhone

    Before Going to Press | 12h 43min ago

  • Robust 3D sensing module demand boosting suppliers performance

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:55

  • Toppan gearing up for foundries migration to 7nm, 5nm processes

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:53

  • Kinsus October revenues hitting new high

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:52

  • Gintech October revenues rise 10%

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:51

  • Catcher posts revenue and profit growth in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:51

  • Machvison posts record October revenues

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:51

  • China market: Asustek Zenbo to hit shelves on November 14

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:47

  • Darfon posts profit for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:43

  • Nanya posts revenues growth for October

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:42

  • SPIL October revenues almost flat on year

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:41

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link