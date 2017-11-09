Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:35 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Hiwin unveils China headquarters
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Motion control mechanical component maker Hiwin Technologies has inaugurated its China headquarters in Suzhou, eastern China, according to the company.

The headquarters, occupying a 4-hectare plot and built using CNY800 million (US$127 million), houses the company's China management team, an R&D center, a precision manufacturing center and a logistics center, plus a guest house. The headquarters has total floor area of about 60,000 square meters.

The precision manufacturing center mainly produces ball screws, linear guideways and robots, with annual revenues estimated at CNY2.0 billion, while the R&D center collaborates with Hiwin's R&D centers in Taiwan, the US, Russia, Germany and Israel.

Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.971 billion (US$65.2 million) for October, a monthly record for the eighth consecutive month growing 2.61% sequentially and 35.41% on year, and those of NT$16.988 billion for January-October rose 30.56% on year.

Realtime news

  • BOE to compete with Foxconn for stake in JDI, says report

    Displays | 12min ago

  • China AI unicorn Cambricon to launch smart chips using TSMC 16nm process

    Bits + chips | 15min ago

  • Machvison posts record October revenues

    Bits + chips | 20min ago

  • Lite-On Semi October revenues rise nearly 19% on year

    Bits + chips | 45min ago

  • Experience economy brings new challenges to manufacturers, says Delmia CEO

    IT + CE | 1h 38min ago

  • Flat panel makers looking to niche large-size applications

    Displays | 1h 46min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link