Hiwin unveils China headquarters

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Motion control mechanical component maker Hiwin Technologies has inaugurated its China headquarters in Suzhou, eastern China, according to the company.

The headquarters, occupying a 4-hectare plot and built using CNY800 million (US$127 million), houses the company's China management team, an R&D center, a precision manufacturing center and a logistics center, plus a guest house. The headquarters has total floor area of about 60,000 square meters.

The precision manufacturing center mainly produces ball screws, linear guideways and robots, with annual revenues estimated at CNY2.0 billion, while the R&D center collaborates with Hiwin's R&D centers in Taiwan, the US, Russia, Germany and Israel.

Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.971 billion (US$65.2 million) for October, a monthly record for the eighth consecutive month growing 2.61% sequentially and 35.41% on year, and those of NT$16.988 billion for January-October rose 30.56% on year.