Hiwin December revenues hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Mechanical motion control component and industrial robot maker Hiwin Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.137 billion (US$71.2 million) for December, hitting a monthly record for the 10th consecutive month with growths of 4.68% sequentially and 34.06% on year.

Hiwin's foruth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$6.15 billion, increasing 9.54% sequentially and 34.78% on year, and those of NT$21.166 billion for 2017 hit the highest-ever annual level.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News, Hiwin plans to set up factories in Japan, South Korea and Italy in 2018.

