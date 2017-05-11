Taipei, Friday, May 12, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
Hiwin Technologies nets NT$1.04 per share for 1Q17
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$4.300 billion (US$141 million), gross margin of 32.28%, net operating profit of NT$452 million, net profit of NT$286 million and net EPS of NT$1.04.

Linear guideways accounted for 55% of the first-quarter revenues, ball screws for 25.0%, robots for 7.7% and others for 12.3%. In terms of market, 54% of the revenues came from Asia, 23% from Europe, 5% from North and Latin Americas and 18% from Taiwan.

Hiwin has made progress in developing healthcare robots and expects to obtain orders for robots used in surgery from Taiwan and South Korea by the end of 2017.

Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.641 billion for April, growing 3.17% on month and 23.93% on year, and those of NT$5.941 billion for January-April dropped 37.89% on year.

Hiwin Technologies chairman

Hiwin Technologies chairman Eric Chuo
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017

