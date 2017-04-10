Hiwin monthly revenues hit record high in March

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 April 2017]

Robot and motion control mechanical component maker Hiwin Technologies has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$1.59 billion (US$51.85 million) for March 2017, increasing 37.11% from a year earlier.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$4.288 billion, increasing 42.54% from a year earlier.

With its order visibility already extending to the end of the second quarter, Hiwin is expected to see its revenues continue to grow robustly during the April-June period, according to industry sources.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to finish at NT$190.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 10 session.