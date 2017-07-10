MediaTek 2Q17 revenues meet guidance

IC design house MediaTek has reported June consolidated revenues increased 18.75% sequentially to NT$21.89 billion (US$715.9 million). Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$58.08 billion, coming within the company's guidance of between NT$56.1 billion and NT$60.6 billion.
MediaTek's monthly revenues stayed below NT$20 billion in April and May, due mainly to disappointing smartphone demand in China. Revenues for June were the highest level in seven months.
MediaTek's revenues for the second quarter represented a 3.5% sequential increase. For the first half of 2017, the company posted revenues of NT$114.16 billion, down 11.1% on year.
Market watchers expect MediaTek to enjoy revenue growth of 15-20% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, as the peak season for smartphones arrives. Brisk demand for MediaTek's LTE products will also make a positive contribution to the company's growth in the third quarter.
MediaTek: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
18,437
|
3.9%
|
(25.2%)
|
92,268
|
(10.9%)
Apr-17
|
17,748
|
(14.8%)
|
(22.9%)
|
73,830
|
(6.5%)
Mar-17
|
20,818
|
22.8%
|
(2.4%)
|
56,083
|
0.3%
Feb-17
|
16,951
|
(7.4%)
|
28%
|
35,265
|
2%
Jan-17
|
18,314
|
(14.2%)
|
(14.1%)
|
18,314
|
(14.1%)
Dec-16
|
21,354
|
(9.2%)
|
15.3%
|
275,512
|
29.2%
Nov-16
|
23,516
|
(1.2%)
|
12.2%
|
254,158
|
30.5%
Oct-16
|
23,805
|
(14.1%)
|
7.1%
|
230,642
|
32.7%
Sep-16
|
27,714
|
7.1%
|
38.3%
|
206,836
|
36.5%
Aug-16
|
25,870
|
4.2%
|
36.1%
|
179,122
|
36.2%
Jul-16
|
24,819
|
(0.2%)
|
38.6%
|
153,252
|
36.2%
Jun-16
|
24,870
|
1%
|
49.7%
|
128,433
|
35.8%
May-16
|
24,636
|
7%
|
60.9%
|
103,563
|
32.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017