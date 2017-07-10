MediaTek 2Q17 revenues meet guidance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

IC design house MediaTek has reported June consolidated revenues increased 18.75% sequentially to NT$21.89 billion (US$715.9 million). Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$58.08 billion, coming within the company's guidance of between NT$56.1 billion and NT$60.6 billion.

MediaTek's monthly revenues stayed below NT$20 billion in April and May, due mainly to disappointing smartphone demand in China. Revenues for June were the highest level in seven months.

MediaTek's revenues for the second quarter represented a 3.5% sequential increase. For the first half of 2017, the company posted revenues of NT$114.16 billion, down 11.1% on year.

Market watchers expect MediaTek to enjoy revenue growth of 15-20% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, as the peak season for smartphones arrives. Brisk demand for MediaTek's LTE products will also make a positive contribution to the company's growth in the third quarter.

MediaTek: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 18,437 3.9% (25.2%) 92,268 (10.9%) Apr-17 17,748 (14.8%) (22.9%) 73,830 (6.5%) Mar-17 20,818 22.8% (2.4%) 56,083 0.3% Feb-17 16,951 (7.4%) 28% 35,265 2% Jan-17 18,314 (14.2%) (14.1%) 18,314 (14.1%) Dec-16 21,354 (9.2%) 15.3% 275,512 29.2% Nov-16 23,516 (1.2%) 12.2% 254,158 30.5% Oct-16 23,805 (14.1%) 7.1% 230,642 32.7% Sep-16 27,714 7.1% 38.3% 206,836 36.5% Aug-16 25,870 4.2% 36.1% 179,122 36.2% Jul-16 24,819 (0.2%) 38.6% 153,252 36.2% Jun-16 24,870 1% 49.7% 128,433 35.8% May-16 24,636 7% 60.9% 103,563 32.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017