Taiwan market: Microfusion pushing advertisement solutions using Microsoft Azure

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Taiwan-based cloud solution provider Microfusion Technology has launched its Dofi solution, targeting Taiwan's digital advertisement market.

In 2016, Taiwan digital advertisement expenditures were NT$25.87 billion, 31.2% of which was spent on social media advertisements.

The company has partnered with instant messaging and social media service provider Line to offer its Dofi solutions to allow clients to advertise their products. The solutions are established on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to lower the technology threshold for clients.