Microsoft appoints new head for Taiwan branch

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

Microsoft has appointed Ken Sun as the new general manager of its office in Taiwan.

Sun will be responsible for Microsoft Taiwan's operation, strategy planning and sales activities and will also lead the company's sales, marketing the technical support teams to continue providing services to its customers in Taiwan.

Microsoft Taiwan GM Ken Sun

Photo: Company