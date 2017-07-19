Taipei, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
IC vendors ramping up solutions for voice assistants
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

A number of China- and Taiwan-based IC design houses are ramping up their production of speaker solutions, MEMS microphones and other chips to meet increasing demand for voice assistant devices, according to industry sources.

Amazon, Google, Apple and Alibaba have rolled out their voice assistant devices, with Facebook, Tencent and Xiaomi looking to follow suit. Voice assistant demand is set to boom, said the sources, adding that the annual demand will reach 30-40 million units in 2018 from about 15 million in 2017.

Eyeing the huge market potential, China- and Taiwan-based SoC specialists, such as Rockchip Electronics and MediaTek, have introduced their new solutions for voice assistant devices, the sources indicated.

Meanwhile, other chip suppliers, such as providers of MEMS microphones including Solid State System (3S) and ZillTek Technology, have seen orders for voice assistant devices ramp up, the sources said.

In addition, the supply of MEMS microphones has fallen short of demand by over 30%, with major suppliers including Infineon, Omron and New Japan Radio (NJR) seeing their delivery lead times extend to over 1-2 quarters, the sources noted. With a voice assistant device requiring 6-7 MEMS microphones, MEMS microphone demand for voice assistants is expected to grow robustly, the sources said.

