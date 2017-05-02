Sitronix sees earnings decline in 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

LCD driver IC vendor Sitronix Technology has reported pre-tax profits of NT$189 million (US$6.29 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 43% on quarter and 37.2% on year. EPS before taxes for the first quarter stood at NT$1.56.

Demand for the company's LCD driver ICs from the feature phone and smartphone sectors is expected to rebound significantly from the second quarter of 2017, ramping up revenues, according to industry sources.

The company posted revenues of NT$2.034 billion in the first quarter, down 11.3% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, shipments of the company's proximity sensors and MEMS accelerometers (g-sensors) are expected to grow 20-30% on year in 2017, the sources estimated.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.50 to close at NT$92.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 2 session.